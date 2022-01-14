January 2, 1934-January 13, 2022

WATERLOO-Marcella “Sally” Riggert, 88, of Waterloo, died Thursday, January 13 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital.

She was born January 2, 1934 in Blairstown, daughter of Charles H. and Hilda E. Boddicker Siek.

She married Jerome Riggert June 9, 1957 in Allison. He died July 13, 2002.

Sally graduated from Blairstown High School and Iowa State Teachers College in 1955.

Survived by her son, Mark (Steve Westenbroek) Riggert of Omaha, Neb.; her daughters, Susan (Greg) Smythe of Plano, Texas, Ruth Lerohl of Spring Hill, Fla., and Patricia Riggert of Plano, Texas; four grandchildren, Noah Smythe, Christopher Smythe, Taylor Brtek and Ross Lerohl; four great-grandchildren and two on the way and her sister, Mary (Eldon) Bridgewater of Blairstown.

Preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Rita Brtek and her brother, Charles R. Siek.

Services will be 10:30 Tuesday, January 18 at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with burial immediately following in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blairstown. Public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Masks are required if attending this event.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com