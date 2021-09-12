Marcella Laverne Neessen

September 10, 1921-September 7, 2021

Marcella Laverne Neessen, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Creekside in Grundy Center, IA.

A visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Wellsburg Reformed Church. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Verlyn Boone officiating. Interment will follow at Wellsburg Reformed Church Cemetery.

Marcella was the only child of loving parents, Claas and Marie (Knock) Neessen. She was born on her parent's farm north of Wellsburg on September 10, 1921. She was baptized on September 21, 1921 in the Reformed faith. She was a lifetime member of the Wellsburg Reformed Church.

In 1939, Marcella graduated from the Wellsburg High School. After graduation, she helped her parents on the farm until they moved to their new home in Wellsburg. Marcella cared for her parents, especially her mother when her health began to fail.

Her mother passed away in 1959 and her father in 1971. Marcella and her father traveled the United States and Mexico. Marcella also toured the Holy Lands and Ostfriesland, Germany.