Marcella Hach

(1928-2019)

DYSART — Marcella June Hach, 91, of Dysart, died Oct. 5 at home.

She was born July 12, 1928, in Mount Auburn, daughter of Charles and Mildred Chalupsky. She graduated from Mount Auburn High School. Marcella received her teaching degree and taught in a one-room schoolhouse for two years. On Aug. 10, 1948, she married Melvin W. Hach. The couple made their home on a farm near Dysart where Marcella took care of their children and helped on the farm. She also had her own cake decorating business for 20 years.

Marcella was a member of the Dysart United Methodist Church, Dysart Women’s Club, and the ZCBJ Lodge in Clutier for many years.

Survivors: a daughter, Beverly (Bill) Humphrey of Windsor, Colo.; a son, Larry (Michelle) Hach of Munising, Mich.; four grandchildren, Peter (Meghan) Hach, Chelsea (DeWald) Van Den Berg, Danielle Hach, and Jenna Hach; and a great-granddaughter, Everett Van Den Berg.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a sister, Gladys Peters.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Dysart United Methodist Church with burial in Dysart Cemetery. Visitation is for an hour prior to services at the church. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the Dysart Development Corp.

Online condolences at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, playing cards, and most importantly, taking care of her family.

