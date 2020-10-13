Marcella C. (Frascht) Osterman

Greene—Funeral services for Marcella Osterman, 95, of Greene will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Nashua. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a lunch prior to burial at the Greene Community Center at noon.

She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Osterman on April 9, 1947 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City. To this union two children were born. In 1952, Bob and Sally moved to their farm northwest of Nashua. Sally was dedicated to helping with the farming and could operate the farm machinery with the best of them. She always had a big garden and enjoyed raising her chickens and geese. She and Bob moved into Nashua in 1989. Sally enjoyed the gambling bus trips to Tama, dancing, curling, golfing, and playing cards. She and Bob also cherished many family times together and attending the grandkids activities. They enjoyed being ‘snow birds’ in Florida for many years.