Marcella A. Schmitz

Marcella A. Schmitz

WATERLOO — Marcella A. Schmitz, 100, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 2, at Manor Care.

She was born Dec. 21, 1917, in Black Hawk County, daughter of Michael and Anna Kettman Schmitz.

Marcella was employed in factories during World War II. She was involved in retail for many years and was the receptionist for St. Edward’s Catholic Church Rectory for many years. Following retirement, she was a part-time receptionist at Friendship Village.

Survived by: a sister, Edna (Claude) LaFlamme of Waterloo; a brother, Bernard Schmitz of Waterloo; a sister-in-law, Hattie Schmitz of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, Gertrude Schares and Mildred Frost; and three brothers, Roman, Harold and Michael Schmitz.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward’s Catholic Church.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

