Marc William Hemmes

February 13, 1974-January 29, 2023

Marc William Hemmes was joyously welcomed into this world by his parents, William Hemmes and Laura Garred Hemmes, and sister Holly (Hemmes) Hansen, in Waverly, Iowa on February 13, 1974. Marc's childhood revolved around playing outside at the neighborhood swimming pool, in the nearby woods, and on the Cedar River. He loved eating ripe tomatoes from the garden, camping out on the river's sandbars with friends, and once attempted to SCUBA dive using two-liter soda bottles as an air supply with his friend, Kevin Roiseland.

Marc's school career included swimming competitively, cycling RAGBRAI with his father, climbing the grain elevator at night, jumping off the highway bridge into the Cedar River, and turning endless backflips on his snowboard in Waverly backyards with "Team Avocado."

Marc was inspired to move to Colorado after a high school trip to Crested Butte with teachers, John Verdin and Dave Sage. Marc settled in Estes Park, Colorado and met his partner, Diana Laughlin, while skiing at Hidden Valley. Marc's adventures with his friend, Lonnie Pilkington, included a summer of rock climbing “two peaks a week,” which culminated in an ascent of the Diamond on Longs Peak, and the ability to eat ridiculous amounts of pizza. Traveling home to Iowa for Christmas was an important tradition for Marc and always included a stop in Des Moines to visit his sister, Holly, and her husband, Frank.

Marc loved backcountry snowboarding and rock climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park. He cycled the Colorado Trail and the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route. He completed big wall routes in Yosemite and Zion National Parks. Marc was a history buff and studied the Civil War. He enjoyed birding and permaculture gardening. Marc loved camping in the desert and at the Pawnee National Grassland. On one road trip to Arizona with Diana, their tent was eaten by a cow and the replacement tent collapsed in heavy, wet snow.

Marc moved on to the next great adventure after living with colorectal cancer since 2020. He passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2023 with Diana and his beloved cat, Harriet, at his side. Marc is survived by the family and friends mentioned above, as well as many more who loved him dearly, with the exception of his mother, Laura Garred Hemmes, who passed away in 2020 and is guiding Marc home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Waverly, Iowa.