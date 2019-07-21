(1991-2019)
WATERLOO — Marc August Mundhenke, 27, of Colby, Kan., and formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, July 1, in Colby.
He was born on Aug. 1, 1991, son of David and Monica (Moraniec) Mundhenke in Waterloo.
Marc graduated from Denver High School in 2010. He worked at M.A. Mortenson Construction, Wanzek Construction, and Blattner Energy in wind energy across the United States. Marc obtained a crane operating and commercial diving licenses.
Survived by: his parents, of Waterloo; a sister, Kristen Mundhenke of Waterloo; a brother, Josh Mundhenke of Iowa City; paternal grandparents, August and Diddy Mundhenke of DeSmet, S.D.; eight aunts and nine uncles, Therese (Ted) Spitulski of Moneta, Va., David (Dana) Moraniec of Ankeny, Mark Moraniec of Burlington, Maria (Joel) Hoshaw of Johnstown, Pa., Dominic (Stacey) Moraniec of Gladstone, Ill., Mary (Ken) Henry of Alpharetta, Ga., Jeff (Sharla) Mundhenke of Duluth, Minn., Brent (Maribel) Mundhenke of DeSmet and Mary (Zan) Kirsch of Sioux Falls, S.D.; two great-aunts and one great-uncle, Patricia Rea of Fort Madison, Bernice Mundhenke of DeSmet and Marvin (Raileen) Mundhenke of Mesa, Ariz.; special friend, Lisa Riddick of Fayetteville, N.C.; and lifelong friend, JD Sparkman of Florida.
Preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Moraniec; and an uncle, James R. Moraniec.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with inurnment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Denver. Visitation will be from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver.
Memorials: may be directed to the Mundhenke family for a later designation in Marc’s name.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
He was a kind, generous, compassionate, hard-working, loving and outgoing person. Marc enjoyed having his companion dogs, Dingo and Winter. Marc was known by his friends in the wind industry as “Zeus.” Marc enjoyed working out and weight lifting.
