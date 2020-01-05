Marc Lenius

(1952-2019)
WATERLOO — Marc J. Lenius, 67, of Waterloo, formerly of Independence, died at home on Dec. 29.
He was born July 12, 1952, in Oelwein, son of Howard Arthur and Delores Elaine (Strawn) Lenius.
Marc graduated from high school in Independence in 1970 and then earned a business degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls in 1977. He was a broker with Dain Bosworth in Waterloo before retiring.
Survived by: a brother, Mike (Julie) Lenius of Independence; a niece, Jennifer (Robert) Beatty of Independence; a nephew, Andrew (Jill) Lenius of Phoenix; a great-niece, Addison Beatty; four great-nephews, Marcus Beatty, Drew Beatty, Mason Lenius and Tyler Lenius; and his greyhound, Savey.
Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at River’s Edge in Independence, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. O line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Marc adopted a series of greyhounds during his life. He enjoyed attending the activities of his great-niece and great- nephews and spending time with his friends.
