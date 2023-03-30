March 3, 2023
Marc passed away 3-23-23 from infected heart.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Marc loved being at the river or riding his Harley with a big fatty. He was one of a kind. May 6th 2023 the family will hold a celebration of life at American Legion between 1 pm and 5 pm. 728 Commerical St.
