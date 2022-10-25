June 20, 1933-October 23, 2022

WATERLOO-Maralyn “Joy” Bruch, 89, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Wellspring Living of Friendship Village. She was born June 20, 1933, in Fairfax, Oklahoma, the daughter of Kenneth and Gwendolyn (Canaday) Barfield. She was a graduate of Waterloo West High School.

She worked for several years at Rath Packing Co.

She married Robert E. Bruch on April 30, 1955, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death on February 17, 2021.

Joy enjoyed flower gardening, music, and trivia. She loved to cook and made the best fried chicken and gravy. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.

Left to cherish her memories are her four children, David (Sue) Bruch of Waterloo, Linda of Bruch of Cedar Rapids, Eric Bruch of New Hartford, and Kevin Bruch of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Shannon, Hayleigh, Jon, Anna, Katy, and Jacob; nine great-grandchildren;

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Barbara Jane; a grandson, Matthew Bruch; and two brothers, Bill and Sonny Barfield.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146.