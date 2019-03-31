(1947-2019)
WATERLOO – Marÿke E. Lien, 71, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born May 15, 1947, in Nuremberg, Germany, daughter of Johann and Wilhelmina (Over de Linden) Zwingel. She married Gerald “Jerry” Lien in May 1966 in Decorah; they later divorced. She moved to Decorah from Germany in the mid-1960s and worked in the cafeteria at Luther College. Later, she worked at Covenant Medical Center in the cafeteria; she also was an in-home caretaker.
Survivors: a son, Brandon (Cathy) Lien of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Renate Lien Bello of Easthampton, Mass.; three grandchildren, Jake and Austin Lien and Jenna Schmitz; a sister, Yvonne (Thomas) Brehm; a brother, Rene Zwingel; two nephews, Thorsten Brehm and Johannes Brehm, all of Germany; and a special friend, Kris Zimmer of Des Moines.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Hans Zwingel.
Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Locke Funeral Home. Visitation is for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family
Marÿke enjoyed going to the Cedar Falls Community Center and playing cards with friends. She enjoyed gardening and loved flowers. Marÿke liked knitting. Everyone enjoyed her colorful dishcloths. She enjoyed teaching her children to speak German and about German culture, which included taking them to visit their relatives in Germany.
