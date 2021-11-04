WATERLOO-Manzak McGee, 63, of Waterloo died at home on Sun, Oct. 24, 2021. He was born on Nov 27, 1957, in Durant, MS, son of John H. McGee, Sr. and Alice M. (Anderson) McGee. Manzak graduated from Central High School in 1976. He attended NIACC on a football scholarship. Manzak worked at both John Deere and Iowa Department of Transportation. He worked for IDOT until he became disabled. He was married to Lori Griner, and they had 2 daughters. They later divorced. Then Manzak married Jacque Spencer, they later divorced. Survived by 2 daughters, Karmelle McGee and Juaacklynn (Anntwan) Phillips, Waterloo; 7 grandchildren, Samara, Kamari, Kalaiah, Niketa, Zariah, Kyree, and Ky’Onna, Waterloo; 2 brothers, Frank McGee, MI and DeCarlos (Denise) Dixon, Des Moines; 2 sisters, Veronica (Abraham) McGee Funchess and Kemberly McGee, Waterloo; special aunt Gertrude Wright, TN; 2 uncles and 2 aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, John H. McGee, Jr. and Jerry D. McGee; 2 sisters, Gerilene McGee and Earsine Whitaker; both maternal and paternal grandparents; 6 uncles; and 4 aunts.