 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Manzak McGee

  • 0
Manzak McGee

November 27, 1957-October 24, 2021

WATERLOO-Manzak McGee, 63, of Waterloo died at home on Sun, Oct. 24, 2021. He was born on Nov 27, 1957, in Durant, MS, son of John H. McGee, Sr. and Alice M. (Anderson) McGee. Manzak graduated from Central High School in 1976. He attended NIACC on a football scholarship. Manzak worked at both John Deere and Iowa Department of Transportation. He worked for IDOT until he became disabled. He was married to Lori Griner, and they had 2 daughters. They later divorced. Then Manzak married Jacque Spencer, they later divorced. Survived by 2 daughters, Karmelle McGee and Juaacklynn (Anntwan) Phillips, Waterloo; 7 grandchildren, Samara, Kamari, Kalaiah, Niketa, Zariah, Kyree, and Ky’Onna, Waterloo; 2 brothers, Frank McGee, MI and DeCarlos (Denise) Dixon, Des Moines; 2 sisters, Veronica (Abraham) McGee Funchess and Kemberly McGee, Waterloo; special aunt Gertrude Wright, TN; 2 uncles and 2 aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, John H. McGee, Jr. and Jerry D. McGee; 2 sisters, Gerilene McGee and Earsine Whitaker; both maternal and paternal grandparents; 6 uncles; and 4 aunts.

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Services: 11:00 a.m. Sat., Nov. 6, 2021 at Jubilee United Methodist Church, 1621 E. 4th St. Waterloo. Burial Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This cocktail might be your new favorite for fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News