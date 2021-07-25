January 5, 1931-July 16, 2021
Manuel Tovar died Friday, July 16 at the age of 90 in Keizer, Oregon. Manuel was born in Waterloo, Iowa on January 5, 1931, the son of Juan and Feliza (Zuniga) Tovar.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army on March 13, 1951 and served in the Korean War.
He married Deborah McDaniel in Yuma, Arizona on November 2, 1957 and raised six children.
The family resided in California, Oregon, Iowa, eventually settling in Salem, Oregon.
Manuel was employed by AT&T/US West/Pacific Northwest Bell and retired in 1999 after 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his dogs and working in his yard. Manuel's children and grandchildren were his pride and joy and they surrounded him in his final hours.
He is preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife, Deborah; son, Manuel Tovar Jr.; five brothers, Pedro, Jesse, Francis, Mike, and Patrick Tovar.
Manuel is survived by five children and spouses, Michael Tovar, Debra Kramer, Timothy (Nancy) Tovar, Janet (Kelley) Hamilton, Richard (Angela) Tovar; grandchildren, Christopher Tovar, Erika Kramer, Holly Kramer, Alexander Tovar, Lauren Tovar, Amber Tovar, Joshua (Emma) Hamilton, Jordan Hamilton; great grandson, Bentley Sevier; four siblings, Bernadine “Banner” Duenas, Mary Coughron, and Daniel Tovar of Waterloo, Iowa, John (Betty) Tovar Jr. of Cedar Falls, Iowa and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with military honors were held on July 20, 2021 at Restlawn Memory Gardens in Salem, Oregon. Donations to St. Edward Catholic Church https://www.sainteds.com/ will be appreciated. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, Salem, Oregon.
