(1938-2019)
WATERLOO — Manuel Seenster Jr., 80, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 14, of natural causes.
He was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Holmes County, Durant, Miss., son of William Seenster and Leona Ware. He married Helen Thomas Myles on Oct. 11, 1968, in Galena, Ill.
Manuel worked for John Deere for 30 years in the Foundry/Tractor Works, retiring in 1991. He also was an entrepreneur, co-owner of Sookie’s Restaurant for more than 38 years and a landlord of properties.
He was a founding member of Koinonia Ministries Full Gospel Baptist Church, where he served as chairperson of the deacon Ministry, trustee and Sunday school teacher, as well as singing on the TNT Praise Team.
Survived by: his wife; children, Rosa (Reginald) Brooks of Cedar Hill, Texas, Manuel Seenster of Postville and Maneca Seenster of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren, Mardale, Nicholas, Robert, Parys, Tyreese, Isaiah, Latika, Christian, Shatesha, Manisha, Branayla, Mckenna and Manuel III; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, the Rev. William (Dr. Nora) Seenster of Oklahoma City; two sisters-in-law, Deacon Ginger Shirley of Waterloo and Charlotte Monroe of Freeport, Ill.; a brother-in-lw, Marvin Monroe of Waterloo; a special friend, Jesters Howard of Waterloo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a great-grandbaby.
Homegoing Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Koinonia Ministries FGB Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, and for an hour before services Saturday, all at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to 4040 Homer St., where the family will receive friends.
Fishing and hunting were some of his favorites things, plus playing cards and enjoying friends. He loved to cook. He was truly a Village Dad, Superman, Daddy Man, Uncle Man and Pa-Pa. And to the wife he cherished, he was her Boon! He really loved his family, church family and community.
