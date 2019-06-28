{{featured_button_text}}
Mamie Rottink

Mamie V. Rottink

(1927-2019)

ALLISON — Mamie Violet Winkowitsch Rottink, 92, of Allison, died Wednesday, June 26, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

She was born April 10, 1927, in White, S.D., to Theodore and Ethel (Franken) Winkowitsch. She married Paul Rottink; he preceded her in death.

Survived by: her daughter, Paulette (Steven) Lugg of Ventura; her son, Garry (Terri) Rottink of Marshalltown; grandchildren Mike (Susie) Rottink, Jon (Heather) Rottink, Tim Rottink, Sarah Lugg, Amber (Jedd) Harms, Ryan (Laura) Bru and Jason (Angela) Bru; great-grandchildren Lilly, Jay, Alicia, Brianna, Vanessa, Elliana, Naysa, Isaiah, Archer and Bronwyn; sisters Beverly Boyd and Janet Bangs; brother Clifford Winkowitsch; and brother-in-law David Rottink.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Doreen Bru; an infant son, Larry Rottink; sisters Donna Ostendorf and Vivian Wildeboer; and brothers Teddy Jr., Russell, Sheldon, Jim and Don Winkowitsch.

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Trinity Reformed Church, Allison, with burial in Allison Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

