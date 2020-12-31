 Skip to main content
November 3, 1928-December 27, 2020

Fairbank-Malvin D. Tribon, 92, of Oelwein and formerly of rural Fairbank, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at MercyOne Senior Care in Oelwein.

Burial will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery, rural Oran. Memorials may be made in Malvin’s name to MercyOne Senior Care in Oelwein. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Malvin Dale, son of Clifford and Esther (Schiefelbein) Tribon was born November 3, 1928, at the family’s home, rural Bremer County. He received his education in the rural Bremer County Country Schools. Malvin was a lifetime farmer in the rural Oran and Fairbank area, where he farrowed hogs, raised chickens and milked cows, in addition to grain farming. Malvin was married to Jacquelyn Fox. Malvin thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of farming, and in his later years enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jacki. He moved to a home in Oelwein in 2012, resided at Arlington Place in Oelwein for a year, prior to spending the last five and a half years at MercyOne Senior Care in Oelwein, where he received wonderful care

Malvin is survived by his sister, Betty Tribon of Oelwein and numerous cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn on September 15, 2012.

