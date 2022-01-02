February 20, 1972-December 29, 2021

WATERLOO-Malissa Marie Csukker Sullivan, 49, of Waterloo, IA died Wednesday, December 29th 2021 at Mercy One in Waterloo. She was born February 20th 1972 in Cedar Falls, IA. Daughter of Wayne and Mary (Fuller) Csukker.

Malissa graduated from West High School in Waterloo. She married David Sullivan and moved to Bowling Green Kentucky where she went to school, got her degree and worked at Life Skills. They later divorced and she returned home where she belongs. She worked at Mercy One Medical Center for 11 years and most recently at Mercy One Home Medical.

Malissa loved to spend her time with her family and friends, and was very involved in her church. She was an avid bargain hunter and could not pass up a garage sale or a thrift shop. She loved to fish but wasn’t always very good at it but that never stopped her from trying. She is survived by her fur baby Puff Daddy, also known as Puff the Magic Dragon or Puffernut, parents, 3 sisters Melony (Dean) Vogl of Waterloo, Monica Csukker of Waterloo, and Pam Davidson of Lawrence KS, and a brother Bob (Kay) Csukker of Lee Summit, MO and many nieces and nephews which she treated as her if they were her own children as well as a large network of aunts uncles and cousins. She has left a void in our hearts.

She was proceeded in death by her Maternal grandparents, Sylvester and Margie Fuller, Paternal grandparents Martin and Madeline Csukker and uncle Jesse Fuller.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at North Cedar Church of the Nazarene with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family.