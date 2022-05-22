Malinda Foelske

May 9, 1950-May 14, 2022

Malinda S. Foelske of Littleton, CO., formerly of Cedar Falls, IA., died peacefully at Collier Hospice Center in Lakewood, Colorado on May 14, 2022 from complications of cancer. Malinda was born on May 9, 1950 in Iowa Falls, Iowa and lived most of her life in Cedar Falls. She was the daughter of Virgil and Audre Jones.

Malinda graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1968. She then attended the University of Northern Iowa where she graduated in 1972 with a degree in Elementary Education. She met Daryl Foelske at the University of Northern Iowa in 1970. They were united in marriage on August 28, 1971 and enjoyed 50 years of marriage together.

Malinda spent a large part of her career working with Daryl in their business in Cedar Falls. She was known as a trusted and knowledgeable partner with Daryl as they built their business over 18 years before retiring in 2013 and moving to Littleton, CO.

Malinda had many interests, especially quilting and her flower garden. She was a skilled quilter, making many quilts for herself and others. She most enjoyed making a quilt for her 4 grandchildren shortly after they were born. She also enjoyed creating a beautiful flower garden at her home in Cedar Falls, and later at her home in Littleton. She also enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren over the past 9 years and enjoyed making their birthday cakes each year.

Malinda was also active at the United Church of Christ of Cedar Falls, and later at Lakewood United Church of Christ.

Malinda is survived by her husband, Daryl, two sons; Eric (Kristy Medberry); Brett (Elizabeth) ; 4 loving grandchildren: Lucas, Isaac, Ruby, and Kya Foelske; brother Martin(Sue)Jones; sister Diane Roberts: honorary friend, Ruth (Brian) Kelleher and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Dennis Roberts.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lakewood United Church of Christ in Lakewood, CO. on Saturday, June 4 at 2:00 pm. Memorials may be directed to the Lakewood United Church of Christ.

Aspen Mortuary Colorado of Lakewood is handling arrangements.