July 30, 1937-February 23, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Malcolm Lathon Jernigan, age 83, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died on February 23, 2021, at the Deery Suites, Western Home Communities. His family members living in Cedar Falls were with him offering loving comfort through his time of passage.

Lathon was born in Goldthwaite, Texas, on July 30, 1937, the son of Malcolm and Letha (Burks) Jernigan. He married Linda Louise Dorough on July 24, 1965, at Marvin Methodist Church in Tyler, Texas.

Lathon earned his Bachelor and Master of Music Degrees, both in Music Performance, in 1959 and 1961, respectively, from Southern Methodist University. In 1968 he was awarded The Most Outstanding Young Educator Award by the Classroom Teachers of Dallas and the Junior Chamber of Commerce of Dallas. He was employed by the Dallas Independent School System from 1961 to 1968. Among his duties was conducting the Bryan Adams High School Orchestra and the all-city youth orchestra. Lathon earned his Doctorate of Music degree from the University of Texas in Austin in 1971. Many summers of advanced studies with international artists were spent in Santa Barbara, California; Chicago, Illinois; New York; Hancock, Maine; and Salzburg, Austria.