(1929-2019)
WATERLOO — Magdalano “Mike” Tovar, 89, of Minneapolis, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, May 15.
He was born July 22, 1929, in Waterloo, son of Juan and Feliza (Zuniga) Tovar. On Jan. 29, 1955, he married Florence Lehman at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
He graduated from OLVA High School and served in the U.S. Army. Mike worked at Rath Packing and the University of Northern Iowa for many years. Mike and Florence recently moved to Minneapolis to be closer to their family.
Survived by: his wife; three children, Rebecca (Richard Atkins) Tovar, Terry (David) Peña and Thomas Tovar; four brothers, Manuel, John (Betty), Danny and Patrick (Marsha) Tovar; two sisters, Bernadene Duenas and Mary Caughron; and five grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and three brothers, Pedro, Jesse and Francis Tovar.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Military rites conducted by the Becker-Chapman Post 138 American Legion. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, May 19, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonservice.com.
