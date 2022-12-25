May 31, 1919-November 1, 2022

Former Waterloo resident Magda Merbach, beloved mother, wife, daughter, and friend, quietly passed away at home November 1, 2022.

Magda lived the last 11 of her 103 years in Centennial, Colorado with daughter Diane Cabrera and her husband Adam Cabrera. Magda is also survived by her daughters Nancy Merbach, Teri Merbach, son Doug Merbach and his wife Becky Miller and grandchildren Adam Cabrera Jr. and Mara Cabrera. Magda was preceded in death by her husband Marvin C. Merbach in 1994 and daughter Evelyn Berglund in 2011.

Magda was born in Vienna, Austria May 31, 1919. She met her future husband U.S. Army Air Corp Staff Sergeant Marvin Merbach during the Allied Occupation of Austria after World War II. She was the first Austrian war bride to relocate to the United States to marry an American serviceman.

Magda was a proud American having obtained her U.S. citizenship in 1949.

Magda and Marvin raised their 5 children while residing in the states of Minnesota, Nebraska, and Iowa before retiring to Crystal River, Florida.

While in her late 60’s Magda returned to school to further her education. She earned her GED at Hawkeye Community College and pursued her BA at the University of Northern Iowa. She graduated with honors from UNI in 1987, majoring in History, Humanities and German.

Memorial services were held in Colorado and Magda Merbach’s ashes will be interred next to her husband in Ventura, Iowa next summer.