LA PORTE CITY — Mae Valentine (Craft) Schrader, 100, of La Porte City, formerly of rural Buckingham and Hudson, died Sunday, July 22, at La Porte City Specialty Care.
She was born Feb. 14, 1918, on the Craft family farm in rural Black Hawk County to James Walter and Myrtle (Perry) Craft. She married Warren L. Schrader in 1938. He preceded her in death in 2002.
She graduated from La Porte City High School in 1935. She attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls for two years. Mae taught in a country school near La Porte City for one year prior to her marriage. She and her husband farmed for five years in the La Porte City area, 17 years in the Geneseo area, 17 years in the Hudson area and retired to La Porte City in 1978. She worked as a substitute teacher for 11 years and was active in 4-H as a youth and as a 4-H leader.
She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City, the United Methodist Women Peace Circle, taught Sunday school and was a former member of Geneseo Methodist Church.
Survived by: a son, Warren (Joanne) Schrader Jr. of St. Charles, Ill.; a daughter, Jeraldeen Kay Gronewold of Waterloo; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; six brothers, Vaughn, Leslie, Donald, Clyde, Raymond and Leland Craft; and two sisters, Marie (Craft) Wienands and Leola (Craft) Christian.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, July 27, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City, with private family burial in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the American Cancer Society, La Porte City Community Center or St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Mae was a dedicated farmer’s wife and a caring and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed doing handiwork, gardening and assisting with farm chores. Mae and her husband enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and spent 14 winters in the warmth of Arizona.
