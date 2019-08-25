Mae June Rappold

(1924-2019)
SUMNER — Mae J. Rappold, 95, of Sumner, died Friday, Aug. 23, at Hillcrest Home, Sumner.
She was born May 28, 1924, in Sumner, daughter of Martin and Anna (Krug) Westendorf. She graduated from Sumner High School. On Nov. 16, 1947, she married Eugene Rappold at St. John Lutheran Church.
Mae worked as a telephone operator prior to owning and operating the Sumner Locker, with her husband. Mae was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church, where she was very active as a Bible school teacher, Sunday school teacher, and treasurer of the Ladies’ Circle. She was involved with the Sumner Women’s Club and participated in a Square Dance Club for 30 years.
Survivors: two daughters, Jeanine (Lloyd) Johnson of Tucson, Ariz., and LuAnn (Steve) Schumacher of Tucson, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Joshua (Lauren) Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colo., Angela (Ryan) Minnig of Englewood, Colo., Jennifer (Nick) Rienstra of Tucson, Ariz., and Bradley (Katie) Schumacher of San Francisco, Calif.; six great-grandchildren, Andrea and Justin Johnson, Catherine and William Minnig, and Nathan and Ella Rienstra; and a nephew, Wayne (Cheryl) Wenthe of Hawkeye.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband on Feb. 5, 2018; and a brother, Loyd.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner; burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, and for one hour preceding services at the church.
Memorials: the family for later designation.
Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Gene and Mae were honored as Grand Marshals of the Sumner Days parade in 1998, and would later be recognized as the Honeymoon couple in 2010. The couple were blessed with 70 years of marriage. Mae enjoyed oil painting, sewing, gardening, playing golf and playing cards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.