(1920-2020)

CLARKSVILLE — Mae “Jean” Harris, 99, of Clarksville, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes.

She was born June 3, 1920, in Parkersburg, the daughter of Andrew James and Pauline Ruth (Klodt) Wiley. On Feb. 20, 1943, she married Donald Lee Harris in Lancaster, Mo. He preceded her in death Feb. 21, 2003.

Jean graduated from the Parkersburg High School in 1937, attended Iowa State Teachers College, where she received her teaching certificate, and taught school in one-room schoolhouses in Butler and Grundy counties. She and her husband made their home and farmed near Clarksville. Jean was a mother, homemaker and helped on the farm.

She was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville, where she had taught Sunday school and Bible school for many years and was active in the ladies’ group UMW. Jean led the Butler Bonnie Bells 4-H group for many years and was a member of the Rebekkahs, Eastern Star and the Clarksville Women’s Club.