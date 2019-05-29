{{featured_button_text}}
Mae C. Christopherson

Mae Christopherson

(1924-2019)

JESUP — Mae C. Christopherson, 94, of Independence, formerly of Jesup, died Monday, May 27, at ABCM Rehabilitation Centers – East Campus in Independence.

She was born Aug. 21, 1924, in rural Decorah, daughter of Clarence Victor Knoke and Mildred Melissa (Feltis) Knoke. On Sept. 10, 1945, she married Wallace Carsten Christopherson at St. John’s Lutheran Church – Locust, rural Decorah. He preceded her in death.

She graduated from Decorah High School in 1943. Mae and Wallace farmed until 1974 and then moved to Jesup. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Jesup and the Independence Merry Mixers Square Dance Club.

Survived by: a son, Carsten (Barb) Christopherson of Cedar Rapids; three daughters, Barbara (Jon) Wilken of Salem, S.C., Beverly (Merle) Headington of Decorah and Debra (John) Williams of Winthrop; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, George Knoke.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the American Lutheran Church, Jesup, with burial in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery – Locust, rural Decorah. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery fund.

Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Mae C. Christopherson
