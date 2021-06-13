May 17, 1923-June 9

WATERLOO – Mae B. Lentsch, 98, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 9, at Rosewood Estates Senior Living in Waterloo.

She was born May 17, 1923 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She married Herbert W. Lentsch on September 18, 1948 at St. Otto Catholic Church in Webster, South Dakota. He died August 27, 2014.

Mae was employed as a supervisor with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company prior to raising her family. She was passionate about canning and baking and canned 90 quarts of tomatoes at age 90. She was an active volunteer at St. Edward’s Catholic Church and Parkview Gardens Care Center for many years. Mae loved helping people.

Survivors include: two sons, Ronald (Shari) Lentsch of Overland Park, Kansas and John (Marie) Lentsch of Waterloo; a daughter, Michele Smith of Cedar Falls; three grandsons, Jason (Stephanie) Lentsch of Overland Park, Kansas, Ryan (Gabriela) Lentsch of Aiken, South Carolina, Chad (Jennifer) Smith of Spring, Texas; two granddaughters, Tiffany (Phil) Tentinger of Cedar Falls and Nicole Maelyn Lentsch of Overland Park, Kansas; nine great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lou Larson of Independence; and a special friend, Dean Buhr of Sumner.