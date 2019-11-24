(1930-2019)
LAWLER — Madonna Therese O’Connell, 89, of Mason City, formerly of Lawler, died Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Muse-Norris Hospice in Mason City.
She was born Aug. 25, 1930, between Waucoma and Jackson Junction, daughter of Bertram and Henrietta (Riehle) Schissel. She married Keith O’Connell on Aug. 25, 1948. He preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2007.
Madonna was a 1948 graduate of the New Hampton High School. She worked at the Fireman’s Theater in New Hampton, raised seven children and was an active member of her church and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Survived by: seven children, Patricia O’Connell of Waterloo, Marie O’Connell of Iowa Falls, Ron (Rosalie) O’Connell of West Salem, Wis., Dan (Tina) O’Connell of Ames, Donita (Tracy Quandahl) O’Connell of West Union, Cindy (Patrick) Nulty of Ely and Paula (Rene) Recinos of Mason City; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Tony (Lucy) Schissel; two sisters, Betty Weilacker of California and Mary Peterson of Texas; and a brother-in-law, Luke Bohr of Decorah.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Willis Schissel and Loras Schissel; and three sisters, Norma Krueger, Joan Kipp and Kathy Bohr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton, where there will be a 4 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary followed by a parish Scripture service. Visitation continues an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Mount Carmel or Hospice of North Iowa.
Madonna loved birds, flowers, fishing, golfing and decorating for the holidays. She was an avid reader, baker, seamstress and bridge card player.
