Madonna Dial, age 90, of Calimesa, CA, received her angel’s wings on August 24, 2021. Madonna was born June 27, 1931 to Paul and Lorena (Bernardy)Huch in Waterloo, IA. She came to Southern California in the early 1960’s settling in Covina, Ca where she raised her children and was employed as a School Food services Director for over 33 years. Prior to her mover to Calimesa, she was a resident of Winchester Bay, Or for over 25 years where she volunteered at the Eagle’s Club of Reedsport, OR. She loved to watch golf, play cards with her son and build puzzles with her daughter.