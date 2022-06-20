September 20, 1937-June 15, 2022

Madeline M Allensworth, 84, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at home of natural causes.

She was born on September 20, 1937 in Waterloo, daughter of Agnes and Moses Lemons. She married Richard Allensworth on May 1, 1977.

She is survived by 3 daughters and 2 sons, Madeline McCready of Waterloo, Hope (Richard) of Minnesota, Faith Marston of Cedar Falls, Stanley Lewis of Minnesota, and Matt Burke of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and parents; brothers and sisters; and one grandson.

Memorials will be directed to the family. Memorial service on June 26, 2022 at Waterloo Seventh Adventist Church and burial at Waterloo Cemetary on June 27, 2022 at 12:00 pm.