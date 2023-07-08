Madeline A. Wood

January 28, 1934-July 4, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Madeline A. Wood, 89, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born on January 28, 1934, in Chester, IA, the daughter of George and Alice (Burns) Armstrong. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1952, then received her RN from Allen School of Nursing. She worked as surgical nurse at Allen, Schoitz, and St. Francis/Convenant hospitals during her 42-year career, retiring in 2001. On October 15, 1955, she was united in marriage to Lawrence E. Wood. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2022.

Madeline loved having her family home and celebrating with big family meals. She had many friend groups and enjoyed organizing monthly lunch gatherings. She was active in her church and especially liked working the parish garage sale. Madeline always looked forward to the annual family vacation in Minnesota which she and Larry started 50 years ago. She will be dearly missed.

Madeline is survived by her children, Sue (Shane Fischer) Wood of Cedar Falls, Bill Wood of Blue Springs, MO, Mary (Randy) Best of Lakeville, MN, and Tom (Linda) Wood of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Nick (Emily) Distler, Katie Kusch, Billy Wood, Mike (Vickey Vargas) Best, Ryan (Kiersten) Best, Kelsey and Emily Wood; great-grandchild, Ryker Distler; and sister, Lois Murphy of Riceville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; infant daughter, Barbara; and brother, Francis Armstrong.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Allen School of Nursing. Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.