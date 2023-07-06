January 28,1934-July 4, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Madeline A. Wood, 89, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a rosary at 4:00 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.
