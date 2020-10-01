Mackenzie M. Kvam

(2003-2020)

Mackenzie Marie Kvam, 16, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away suddenly September 16, 2020 from a vehicle accident in Keystone, IA.

Mackenzie was born October 20, 2003 to Shelley Kostohryz and Andrew Kvam in Winona, MN. At the age of three Mackenzie moved with her mom and step dad David to Belle Plaine, where she became a part of the Benton Community.

As a junior at Benton Community High School she played the alto saxophone in the marching band. She earned her membership as an honor roll student and enjoyed running hurdles as a Bobcat with the track team.

Mackenzie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Keystone, FFA and in the horse and pony interest program through the Keystone 4-H club. This past summer Mackenzie began as a Dietary Aid at the Keystone Nursing Home, showing the care and compassion she had for people.

Mackenzie was a voracious reader who always had a book with her. She had a love for animal’s, especially horses and her Palomino, Trigger. Together they traveled many miles on trails and performed at horse shows. It was apparent Mackenzie’s greatest joy was her time spent with family, the cherished memories of camping, going to horse shows, trail riding through her favorite spot the Yellow River Forest and just being together.