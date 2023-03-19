December 7, 1937-March 14, 2023

WATERLOO-Mable Lorene Pond, 85, of Waterloo died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at CedarStone Senior Living of lung cancer.

She was born December 7, 1937, in Iowa City, daughter of Glen and Jessie (Hill) Faulkner. She married Gary Pond December 31, 1955, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. He died September 19, 2015.

She worked at Freeman’s Cafe for several years. In 1962 Gary and Mable purchased General Retread and changed the name to Waterloo Tire Company retiring in 1992.

Mable was a devoted caregiver to her husband. She believed in hard work and getting things done and instilled this in her children. She would always help someone in need. Mable’s hobbies were baking, making her famous peanut brittle, painting rocks, genealogy, replacing old tombstones, traveling, gardening, dancing, playing cards, the Packers, going out to eat, puzzles and estate sales.

Survived by daughter Mary (Mark) Ganske and son Daniel (Donna) Pond, both of Waterloo; granddaughter Michelle (Jason) Atkin, Fairfax, VA; grandson Matthew (Mariah) Ganske, La Crosse, WI; great grandchildren Caleb, Cody and Olivia. She had one sister Sharon Apfel, Waterloo; brothers-in-law Greg Andersen, Elk Run Heights and Dennis (Deb Morrison) Andersen, Evansdale; granddoggie Daisy.

Preceded by her husband Gary; brothers Garrott and Merlyn Faulkner; sisters Gleneva Ades and Velma Hollingshead; granddoggie Frodo.

Services: 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 21 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7:00 PM, Monday, March 20, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials to the church, UnityPoint Hospice, or Fur Fund Rescue of Lisbon.

Thank you to the staff at UnityPoint Hospice who helped Mable in her journey home.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.