Mabel M. Beaumaster, age 81, formerly of Lakeville, passed away on 03/01/23. Preceded in death by husband, George P. Sr.; grandson, Ean; great granddaughter, Novaj; parents, Bernard and Doris; brother, Mike, and nephew Michael. Survived by 13 children, 38 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 6 siblings and families; also by other loving relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM, Friday, March 10, 2023 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville, MN (952-469-2723). Visitation 5-8 PM, Thursday, March 9th at and also one hour prior to service all at the funeral home. Interment, Lakeville Grove Cemetery.