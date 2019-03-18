(1920-2019)
WELLSBURG — Mabel Lucille Nederhoff, 99, of Wellsburg, died March 16, 2019, at Heritage Care Center in Iowa Falls while under the care of Compassus Hospice.
She was born Feb. 28, 1920, daughter of Jurgen and Harmke (Harms) Stahl on the farm outside of Holland. She married Coert C. Nederhoff on March 6, 1943.
She attended country school and Colfax Center Church. Mabel worked as a homemaker alongside Coert on the farm, but also worked as a baker at the University of Northern Iowa for 18 years. Mabel was a member of Wellsburg Reformed Church, was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Bible study group.
Survived by: her children, Carolin (Rod) Raber of Plymouth, Minn., and Norman (Mary) Nederhoff of Wellsburg; her grandchildren, Rachelle (Trevor) Nelko of Plymouth, Minn., NiColle (Steve) Holland of Agoura Hills, Calif., Jana (Adam) Raber-Flanders of Bloomington, Minn., Jason (Dawn) Nederhoff of Richfield, Minn., Courtney Nederhoff of Ackley and Derrick (Deanna) Nederhoff of Wellsburg; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Mary Stahl.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Coert; five brothers, John, Harm, Bernard, Herman and Edwin; and two sisters, Tena Paterni and Alice Bartling.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Wellsburg Reformed Church, Wellsburg, with burial in Wellsburg Reformed Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 9 a.m. Abels Funeral And Cremation Service, Doyen- Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Mabel had many hobbies, including sewing, crocheting, cross-stitching, quilting, gardening, canning and baking. She was known for her baking of a variety of goods and always had fresh baked bread. Mabel also enjoyed playing cards and was particularly fond of canasta. She cherished her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.