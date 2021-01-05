April 20, 1929-January 3, 2021

Mabel Eleanor Goodin Stocks, 91, of Waterloo, died Sunday, January 3, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

She was born April 20, 1929, in Waterloo, the daughter of Charles and Lena Louella Smith Goodin. She married Eugene Stocks on June 24, 1950 and he preceded her in death on December 31, 1986.

Mabel graduated from Waterloo East High School and was employed as a sales person at Sears Department Store for 36 years, retiring in 1999.

Survivors include: her children, Patty (Jerry) Bjorheim of Jesup, Connie (Larry) Hahn of Waterloo, Eugene Stocks, of Jesup, Sandy (Bill) Leeper of St. Cloud, MN., and Steve (Diane) Stocks of Iowa; 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great granddaughters; her brother, Stanley Goodin of Columbus, KA; her sister, Florence Cameron of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, Harley Goodin; her sisters, Grace Miller and Ruby Bozwell.

Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 7, at Poyner Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

