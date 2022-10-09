M. Jeanene Steinquist Robertson

December 13, 1935-October 7, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-M. Jeanene Steinquist Robertson passed peacefully from this earth October 7, 2022, after 86 fulfilling, adventurous years. Most recently of Independence, Jeanene formerly resided in LaPorte City and Cedar Falls, Iowa and Geneseo, Illinois, where she began to raise her children. She was born the daughter of Otto and Dorothy (Cromwell) Sibigtroth in Mendota, IL December 13, 1935. Her beloved parents, sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and William Michael, preceded her in death.

Jeanene was incredibly blessed to have two loving spouses in her lifetime. She first entered into marriage to LaVerne C. Steinquist in November 1955. Verne preceded her in death in August 1983. She later married James Robertson in March 1989. Jim preceded her in death in March 2019.

Jeanene will be most remembered for her love and devotion to family and Christian faith. She showed her commitment to both by involving herself in scouting, volunteering and church activities and committees. Jeanene was the Business Manager of the UNI student newspaper, The Northern Iowan, for 25 years. Retiring in May 1996, through her work she immersed herself in mentoring many students on to successful careers. Throughout her life she enjoyed extensive U.S. and international travel, was an avid consumer of (mostly) delightfully trashy novels and spent summer afternoons digging in the dirt. She served as a Board Member of the Hawkins Memorial Library and the Food Pantry in La Porte City.

She is survived by four children: L. Curtiss, Jr. (Janet), David (Gayle), Shelly Gates (Duane), Susan Robertson (Klint Kramer), ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Dahl VanHove Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 10:00 am with Visitation one hour before the service. Interment immediately following at Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Full obituary, livestream and other information at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.