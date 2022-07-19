May 11, 1925-July 15, 2022

WATERLOO-M. Dorris Crew of Cedar Falls, died Friday July 15, 2022, at the New Aldaya Lifescapes. She was born May 11, 1925, in Mansfield, Missouri, daughter of Roy L. and Frances A. Furrey Hensley. She graduated from Mansfield High School at the age of 16.

She married Lavon D. Crew on December 10, 1946, in Springfield, Missouri. He died May 22, 1997. Dorris was the Office Manager for Meyers Sheet Metal, retiring after 50 years. She was a member of the Burton Av. Baptist Church, then attended Hagerman Baptist Church. Her Hope, Faith and Trust was in Jesus. Dorris enjoyed gardening, reading, playing cards, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was a compassionate and good friend to others.

Dorris is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Charles) Hunter of Pella. Grandson, Tim (Carrie) Hunter of Boone. Granddaughter, Trisha (Eric) Reschly of South Jordan, Utah. Thirteen great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband. Three brothers: Roy, Hubert and Gene Hensley.

Funeral Services will be 11am Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Hagerman Baptist Church, Waterloo.

Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Visitation will be an hour before services at the church.

Memorials are directed to the family.

Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.