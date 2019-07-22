(1921-2019)
GILBERTVILLE – Lyola William McGee, 97, of Gilbertville, died Saturday, July 20, at La Porte City Specialty Care of natural causes.
He was born Dec. 3, 1921, in rural Cresco, son of Leo McGee and Geneva (Cummings) McGee. On Oct. 6, 1947, he married Marion Louise Peter in Cresco.
He was raised on a farm and attended country school in rural Winneshiek County. He joined the United States Navy and served his country during World War II. He was employed by Rath Packing until his retirement in 1984, but his true passion was farming. He farmed near Raymond for 45 years.
Lyola was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Raymond, former member of Knights of Columbus Council #700 and currently Knights of Columbus Council #8227; and Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714, Gilbertville. He was also a member of the Rath Packing Retirees.
Survived by: a daughter, Rose (Curtis) Behnke of Seattle, Wash.; two sons, Richard (Teresa) McGee of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., and Randy (Laurie) McGee of Plano, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Geraldine Ott of Denver and Mildred (John) Ellingson of Rochester, Minn.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Marion; a son, Robert McGee; two sisters, Eileen Whalen and Dorothy Hovey; and three brothers, Willis McGee, Leo McGee, Jr., and Ronald McGee.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond, with military honors conducted by Nugent-Demuth American Legion Post #714. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Knights of Columbus rosary at 4 p.m. and parish vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. White Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Joseph and Immaculate Conception parishes, Bosco Catholic School Systems, and charities of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Faith and family were important to him. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. Lyola knew no strangers and had the gift for finding and creating family wherever he went.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.