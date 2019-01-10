Try 1 month for 99¢
Lynnette Nichols

Lynnette Nichols

(1961-2019)

CEDAR FALLS -- Lynnette Rae Nichols, 57, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Jan. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, from complications of a long illness.

She was born Feb. 11, 1961, in Waterloo, daughter of Gary and Rose (Mitchell) Stern. She married Don Nichols; he preceded her in death.

Lynnette attended Waterloo West High School. She was self-employed.

She attended First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: her stepdad, Michael Spooner of Waterloo; a brother, Les Stern of Evansdale; partner, J.C. of Cedar Falls; a niece, Caitlyn Rose (Alex) Lovette; a great-niece, Eleanor Rose Lovette; and many cousins.

Preceded in death by: her mom, Rose Ann Spooner; and a brother, Scott Allen Stern.

Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the animal shelter or rescue of choice.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Lynnette loved animals, especially dogs.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lynnette Nichols
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments