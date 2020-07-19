Lynne Ahrenholz
(1936-2020)
Lynne Dunkerton Ahrenholz, age 83, a resident of Wheaton, formerly of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa area, died July 11, 2020. She was born September 7, 1936 in Waterloo to Howard & Margaret Leask Dunkerton. She placed her trust in Christ for salvation on March 7, 1947. She graduated from Wheaton College and Allen College (formerly the Allen Memorial Hospital School of Nursing) and embarked on a brief career in nursing.
Lynne married Dr. Donald Ahrenholz on June 18, 1960 in Waterloo. She was active in Young Life Committee, and extending its ministry to junior high students in the Cedar Valley area, as well as helping establish and manage a Logos Christian Bookstore in Cedar Falls. She loved God's word, and led Bible studies for adults and children at her church and in her neighborhood.
They moved from Cedar Falls to Winfield, Illinois in 1998.
She is survived by her sons Steve (Carol), Mark (Nancy) and Kevin (April); her sixteen grandchildren: Maggie (Thomas) Yates, Timothy (Kaitlin) Ahrenholz, Matthew Ahrenholz, William Ahrenholz, James (Andi) Ahrenholz, Amy Ahrenholz, Joshua Ahrenholz, Sara Ahrenholz, George Ahrenholz, Tess (Jake) Dyson, Samuel Ahrenholz, Adam Ahrenholz, Sean Noeller, Annebeth Ahrenholz, Aspen Ahrenholz and Wren Ahrenholz; her two great-grandchildren: Ezra and Finley Yates; her brother Doug (Jan) Dunkerton; her sister-in-laws Anne (the late Albert) Nesbit and Doreen (the late Marion) Ahrenholz.
Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Donald Ahrenholz (2019); her brothers-in-law Andrew (the late Katherine) Ahrenholz and Henry (the late Catherine) Ahrenholz.
A private burial will be held at Wheaton Cemetery. A public memorial service to celebrate Lynne's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Falls Bible Conference, 439 N. Division St., Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. To donate online, visit https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/CedarFallsBibleConference/3 or make checks payable to Cedar Falls Bible Conference and include "In Memory of Lynne Ahrenholz" in the memo line.
Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.