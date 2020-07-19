× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lynne Ahrenholz

(1936-2020)

Lynne Dunkerton Ahrenholz, age 83, a resident of Wheaton, formerly of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa area, died July 11, 2020. She was born September 7, 1936 in Waterloo to Howard & Margaret Leask Dunkerton. She placed her trust in Christ for salvation on March 7, 1947. She graduated from Wheaton College and Allen College (formerly the Allen Memorial Hospital School of Nursing) and embarked on a brief career in nursing.

Lynne married Dr. Donald Ahrenholz on June 18, 1960 in Waterloo. She was active in Young Life Committee, and extending its ministry to junior high students in the Cedar Valley area, as well as helping establish and manage a Logos Christian Bookstore in Cedar Falls. She loved God's word, and led Bible studies for adults and children at her church and in her neighborhood.

They moved from Cedar Falls to Winfield, Illinois in 1998.