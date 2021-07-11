EVANSDALE-Lynne A. Larrew, 51, of Evansdale, died Fri., July 9, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born Nov. 17, 1969, in Turkey, the daughter of Theodore and Marlys Burrill Larrew. She attended AIC in Cedar Falls for Hotel/Restaurant Management, La James Cosmetology in 1989, and Hawkeye Community College for Police Science. She worked for Qwest for many years; a bar manager for Legends and worked at Evansdale Station Mart #1 on Lafayette. She was an avid animal lover. Survived by: a son, Skyler Larrew of Waterloo; a daughter, Brittani Larrew of Evansdale; 3 grandchildren, TeyAnna, Kaelianna, and Christian; special friends, Russ Cobb and Mike Higuera of Evansdale; three brothers, Timothy (Cheri), David (Brekka) all of Austin, TX, Michael (Pam) of Waterloo; and was like a mom to Danielle Loftus and Misty Cummings both of Waterloo. Preceded in death by: her parents. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thurs, July 15, 2021, at Garden View Chapel with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222.