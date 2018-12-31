CEDAR FALLS — Lynn Orville Uhlenhopp, 88, of Hiawatha and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Dec. 23.
He was born Oct. 20, 1930, in Kesley, son of George and Rena Uhlenhopp. On March 3, 1962, he married Sharon Pike in Aplington. She preceded him in death.
Lynn graduated from Dumont High School in 1947 and attended Iowa State University, where he studied chemical engineering. His college time was paused when he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Japan during the Korean Conflict. Afterwards, he finished college and then traveled to Venezuela to work in the petroleum industry. When he returned to Iowa, he purchased a farm near Swisher. He also began working in the lab at Penick and Ford. He and his wife later moved to Cedar Falls, and he worked at John Deere. In addition to being a chemical engineer, Lynn raised cattle and sheep and implemented conservation measures on his farmland.
Survived by: his children, Carl (Patti) Uhlenhopp of Marion, Susan (Steve) Knapp of Lisbon and Cathy (Doug) Williams of Sac City; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Caitlin and Michael Uhlenhopp, Matthew (Lauren), Mia and Micah Knapp, and Linsey Williams; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Ellie, Ethan and “baby” Knapp; a brother, Lyle (Dotta) Uhlenhopp; a sister, Norma (Tilfred) Rierson; and many in-laws and extended family members.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Hitesville Gospel Hall with burial in Hitesville Cemetery, both in rural Aplington. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington, and also for an hour before services at the church.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Lynn had a desire for learning and was diligent to give his best effort. He loved learning about family history and visiting relatives. He was a devoted husband and father and took great interest in his grandchildren. He enjoyed showing them army marches, playing games, and taking them on drives.
