CEDAR FALLS — Lynn Michael Leitz, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 19, 1950, in Charles City, son of Virgil and Darlys (Caudill) Leitz. He married Sharon L. Chase on May 17, 1985, in Waterloo. She died Aug. 15, 2014.
Lynn graduated from Cedar Falls High School and was employed by the city of Waterloo Parks Department.
Survived by: a son, Darin Leitz of Cedar Falls; two stepdaughters, Stephanie (Eric) Wallsteadt of Waterloo and Christine (John) Kies of Clinton; four grandchildren; and a sister, Terry D. (Alan) Ashlock of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents and a brother, Dennis Leitz.
Services: Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Richardson Funeral Service.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
