April 17, 1948-July 12, 2022

Lynn Mertie Miller was born April 17, 1948, the daughter of William and Lorraine Kammerdiner Miller at the Presbyterian Hospital in Waterloo. Lynn passed away at UnityPoint Allen Hospital July 12, 2022 after courageously battling Refectory Celiac Disease Sprue 2 and Enteropathy-associated T-cell lymphoma.

Lynn attended school in Waterloo. She graduated from East High, class of 1966. Lynn was active in French class in high school culminating in a class trip to France in 1967. She attended UNI, graduating in 1974. She moved to Chicago, Ill. and worked as a CPA for Arthur Anderson. On the move again, she relocated to the west coast in California and Nevada. She was employed as Controller by San Diego Gas & Electric. Moving to Reno, Nev., she was employed as a Controller by Sierra Pacific Power. Her next move was to Pasadena, Calif. as CFO for California Power Exchange. She then decided to move back to Iowa to be closer to her mom and family. Her next jobs were in the offices for Terex Global Business Service in Waverly and Viking Pump in Cedar Falls. Her last job was as CFO for Cedar Falls Utilities, which is where she finally retired.

Lynn loved traveling with her family, taking care of all her flowers, watching baseball, particularly the Chicago Cubs and great-niece’s softball games, NFL, USHL hockey games, watching all college sports and cherished her visits from her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephew.

Survived by her siblings, Larry (Bich Nguyen) Miller of Round Rock, Texas, Carolyn (Stanley) Kral of Waterloo and Neal (Wendy) Miller of Highlands Ranch, Colo; five nieces and two nephews, Sarah (Ed) Donaher of Georgetown, Texas, Todd (Kelli) Miller of Georgetown, Texas, Tram Nguyen of Round Rock, Texas, Courtney (Joshua) Carter of Cedar Rapids, David (Heather) Kral of Oelwein, Rachel and Olivia Miller of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and four great-nieces and a great-nephew, Kennedy and Mallory Miller, MaKenna and Quinn Carter and Kysen Kral.

Preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the funeral home.

Memorials will be determined at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.