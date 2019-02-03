(1956-2019)
WATERLOO — Lynn Louise Sullivan, 62, of Oregon, Wis., formerly of Cedar Falls and Waterloo, died Jan. 18 at Agrace hospice center in Fitchburg, Wis., of cancer.
She was born May 6, 1956, in Newton, daughter of John and Sandra Trotter. She married Timothy Joseph Sullivan on June 10, 1978, in Waterloo.
Lynn spent much of her youth in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo area. Shortly after starting their family, Tim and Lynn made the move to Oregon, Wis.
Survived by: her mother, Sandra (McDonald) and stepfather Gary McDonald; her husband; three sons, Daniel, Matthew, and Nathan (Mara); three grandchildren, Kadence, Avery and Addison; a brother, Jon; a sister, Lori; and extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by: her father; and a brother, Lon.
Celebration of Life: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at The Great Dane in Fitchburg.
Lynn was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2018 and spent the last year fighting cancer with great strength and always with a smile on her face.
