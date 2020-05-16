Lynn K. (Fry) Taylor

(1957-2020)
WATERLOO -- Lynn Kathryn (Fry) Taylor, 62, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 10, at ManorCare in Waterloo.
She was born Sept. 17, 1957, daughter of Herbert and Laura (Anderson) Fry. She married Darrell Taylor in 1979 at First Assembly of God in Waterloo.
Survivors: her mother of Waterloo; her husband; a sister, Deb (Dean) Meyer of Waterloo; a son, Adam Taylor of Janesville; a daughter, Kimberlee Taylor of Las Vegas, Nev.; and two grandsons, Gabriel Taylor and Gavin Taylor of Gilbertville.
Preceded in death by: her father, Herbert.
Services: A visitation will be held at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories at a later date.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.
Lynn enjoyed sewing, knitting, and spending time with her grandchildren.
