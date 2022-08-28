July 25, 1928-August 23, 2022

Lynn Earl Edson age 94 of Nashua, IA died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, IA.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Nashua with Rev. Robert Dodge & Rev. Sarah Namukose officiating.

Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Nashua with Bryan Becker, Bryce Becker, Andrew Edson, Jonathan Gerzema, Brent Gerzema, and Brady Becker serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Theresa Sult, Suzanne Case, Jennifer Gerzema, Kristin Soland and Britta Meints.

Friends may greet the family from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Lynn's long and productive life began on July 25, 1928, when his parents, Earl and Leota (Barber) welcomed their only child to the world on their family farm about nine miles east of Nashua.

That farm would be Lynn's home for most of his life, and as a young boy, he learned the value of hard work and persistence as he helped his parents with various chores both in the field and with the farm's livestock. He also loved to pal around with his cousins, Vearl and Virgil Edson, and they had many adventures back in the day.

Lynn attended a one-room country schoolhouse through the eighth grade before transferring to Nashua High School, where he was a member of the Class of 1946.

In his younger years, he worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo, clerked at the Waverly Sale Barn, and co-owned E&M Clerking, but Lynn was a farmer his entire life. He worked the family farm and when time allowed, he worked for some of his neighbors, too.

Back in those days, everyone went to town on Friday nights to do their shopping and socializing, but one of those Friday nights proved to be better than all the rest. Lynn drove into town, saw Rose Mary Wilson walking with her family, and asked if she would like to ride in his new car. Her parents said that was fine, and the rest, well, it's a beautiful love story.

The couple began dating, fell in love, and were married on Sept. 16, 1951, at the United Methodist Church in Nashua. They settled on the family farm, where they welcomed their three children — Mary Lynn, Lynda, and Dave — who had a father who worked hard yet always made time for them. They will always fondly remember the fishing trips to the cabin the family had at Breezy Point in Minnesota, and, of course, cleaning out the livestock truck so they'd have a place to camp during their annual visit to the Iowa State Fair

Lynn's farm had everything — from crop production to cattle, hogs, dairy cows, and chickens. God only knows how much hay the Edson's baled over the years, but trust us, it was a lot.

He had a deep faith in Christ and was a lifetime member of the Republic Church, and Lynn also was blessed with a beautiful voice. He sang in a quartet with his father, in talent shows, and at many weddings and funerals.

Lynn gave back to his community — serving on the Nashua Equity Coop Board, the Nashua School Board, and various church boards.

He had an outgoing personality and always had a smile. He could walk into a room with 50 people, many of whom he had never met, and leave that same room with 50 friends.

But at his core, he was a family man. He and Rose Mary did everything together, including spending a number of winters in Texas. When his wife's health began failing later in life, it was Lynn who took care of her with gentleness and kindness. They moved to Nashua in 2014.

Up until this past year, Lynn has remained active, enjoying his coffee buddies, (but keeping an eye on Dave at the farm!) He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Lynn was proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

For 94 years, Lynn graced us with his presence, and the world was a better place for it. As sad as we are to say goodbye, we know his faith tells us he's in a better place today and reunited with Rose Mary.

Lynn is survived by his children, Mary Lynn (Dean) Gerzema of Buffalo Center, Lynda (Bob) Becker of Swaledale, and Dave (Connie) Edson of Ionia; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 64 years, Rose Mary in 2015.