(1959-2020)

Lynn A. Kruger, 60, of Stout, Iowa passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

A Memorial Service will be held 10:30AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Colfax Presbyterian Church located in Holland, IA with Pastor Luke Wolfe officiating. Public visitation will be from 5-7PM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Dike Funeral Chapel in Dike, IA where family will be present to greet friends and family. Lynn will be laid to rest at the Colfax Presbyterian Cemetery, Holland, Iowa. Memorial Contributions can be made to the family. For further information please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Lynn was born on December 6, 1959, in Grundy Center, Iowa, the son of Orlen and Dorothea (Woodard) Kruger. He graduated from Dike High School and went on to work as a Machinist at Viking Pump for 40 years. On November 11, 1978 Lynn was united in marriage to Annette Kopsa at the Colfax Presbyterian Church. From this union three children were born: Jesse, Haley, and Kelsey. The two later divorced.

Lynn enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas City Chiefs, and was an avid Cubs fan. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family, and watching his children and grandchildren grow up.