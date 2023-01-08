December 23, 1942-January 5, 2023

DENVER-Lynette Rhae Doepke, 80, of Denver, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Lynette was born December 23, 1942, in Eldora, Iowa, the daughter of Lloyd and Charlotte (Woodworth) Simester. During her childhood she lived in Steamboat Rock, Lexington and Prophetstown, Illinois. She was baptized by her Grandpa Simester in the Prophetstown Methodist Church. She graduated from Dunkerton High School and Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI). On March 29, 1969, she was united in marriage to Henry W. Doepke in the Dunkerton United Methodist Church. Lynette taught elementary school students in Grundy Center, LaPorte City and Denver. She was proud of her professional organizations-ISEA/NEA, and served two terms as President of the local association in Denver.

Lynette was a church organist and pianist for over 50 years. She was active beyond music in the church, serving as a church school teacher, choir and bell choir member, choir director, church school superintendent, council member, deacon and United Church of Christ NE Association representative. She was an avid supporter of the Denver Cyclones and along with Hank attended many school and sporting events over the years.

Lynette is survived by her husband, Hank, of Denver, one son, James (Kerry) Doepke of Dubuque, four grandchildren; Leah (Shawn), Lauryn (Nick), Gavin, and Tarrell (Samantha), five great grandchildren; Aria, Nora, Maya, Kadence and Mila, and one sister, Cindy Simester of New Hampton. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Barb Soppe.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waterloo where family will greet friends for an hour prior to the service. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family where a memorial fund has been established.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379